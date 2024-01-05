TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter can bring a host of new hazards for people in Kansas, one being a dangerous event known as a snow squall.

The National Weather Service (NWS) describes snow squalls as “a key wintertime hazard.” They typically move into an area quickly, lasting less than an hour, but can bring visibility down to almost zero with whiteout conditions.

This, combined with a quick fall in temperatures, can create slick road conditions in the span of only a few minutes. Snow squalls can also occur when there is no large-scale snowstorm going on and might create only small accumulations.

Travel conditions can become extremely hazardous in the span of only a few minutes when a snow squall arrives, creating an environment where deadly crashes can take place. Overall, a snow squall’s high winds, freezing temperatures and drastic drop-off in visibility can create a dangerous situation for anyone outdoors when it hits.

Snow squalls are different from snowstorms in that squalls typically last a very short amount of time, up to an hour at most, while snowstorms can last for hours or even days. Snow squall warnings issued by the NWS are similar to those of tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings as they usually hit a small, select area.

“If a snow squall warning is issued for your area, avoid or delay motor travel until the squall passes through your location. There truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall. However if you are already in transit and cannot exit the road in time, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.” National Weather Service website excerpt

The NWS recommends that you also avoid hitting your brakes as this could lead to a loss of control in your vehicle during the squall. This might also lead to a chain reaction where multiple vehicles collide with one another.

