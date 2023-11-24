TOPEKA (KSNT) — With the first serious bout of winter weather a possibility for northeast Kansas this weekend, what’s the National Weather Service (NWS) saying?

The NWS has been making regular updates on social media regarding the impending arrival of snow across Kansas. Its station in Goodland reported snow began to fall in the area around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 with the temperature recorded at 16 degrees.

In our latest weather report, KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Ely Millard said snow is a possibility in the morning hours Saturday, and could linger late Saturday night. Many locals can expect to see anywhere between one and three inches across northeast Kansas, with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s for the high this weekend and into the lower 20s for the overnight lows.

The NWS station in Topeka says there is a 70-90% chance of snow in the forecast, which is predicted to begin moving in from the west on Saturday. Areas located near Manhattan and Concordia could see as much as six inches of snow, while Emporia and Topeka may receive up to two inches.

For more of our weather coverage, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and signing up for our email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.