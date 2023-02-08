TOPEKA (KSNT) – We are just a few days away from the Chiefs taking on the Eagles.

This year they are playing the big game in Glendale, Arizona. Here is what you can expect for those celebrating the big game.

If you are planning on tailgating or hosting an event, it will be a nice, warm day for all of your traveling and festivity plans. Our area will feel warm and comfortable with our temperatures rising into the mid 50s. Conditions for traveling or any preparation you need to make will be perfect. If you plan to travel to go out to watch the game, expect the temperature to be around 55° at kickoff. Winds will start to pick up in the afternoon between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

If you plan to be present at the game or if you know of anyone heading out to Arizona, it should feel even warmer. Temperatures will climb up to the upper 60s and will top at 67 by kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Winds will remain from the southwest at 5-10 mph with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will feel like spring throughout most of the day. It will feel warm and comfortable for a pre tailgate celebration as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles.

The last time the Chiefs won the Superbowl was on Feb. 2, 2020 when they played the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida. We had a record breaking temperature of 72 degrees.

In 2021, the Chiefs had another Super Bowl run when they played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Bay, Florida. This time the temperatures were on the other end of the spectrum when we saw a high of 9° on Feb. 7, 2021.

Overall, it will be a pleasant, warm Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs take on the Eagles and as you enjoy your festivities throughout the day. For the latest updates on the forecasts, click here.