TOPEKA (KSNT) – Snow had already fallen on Topeka on this date three years ago. With winter getting closer, when can locals expect to see this year’s first snow?

KSNT 27 News looked at records kept by the National Weather Service (NWS) to see when Topeka got its first snowfall over the last decade. Looking at this time period, it is quite common for Topeka to have received at least a dusting of snow by now.

Nov. 14, 2022 Nov. 11, 2021 Oct. 26, 2020 Oct. 20, 2019 Oct. 14, 2018 Oct. 31, 2017 Dec. 7, 2016 Nov. 17, 2015 Nov. 11, 2014 Oct. 18, 2013

With temperatures expected to plummet this weekend alongside possible rain, locals might see their first snowflakes of the fall Saturday afternoon or Sunday. This combination of precipitation and freezing temperatures could produce a wintry mix just before Halloween.

The U.S. is currently feeling the impact of El Niño conditions for the first time in several years. This is expected to lead to increased precipitation across much of the country.

For more weather news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.