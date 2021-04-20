Where to watch for road problems & power outages as snow returns to Northeast Kansas

A view of the KanDrive map at 6 p.m. showed a snow storm looming above Kansas on weather radar. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Department of Transportation)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Snow is projected to make a comeback in Northeast Kansas Tuesday morning, but Evergy and the state have ways to watch for winter weather issues like power outages and icy roads.

Video from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s highway cameras, like this live view from U.S. Highway 75 above Highway 24 in Topeka, show snow starting to come down during the early morning hours:

Another camera shows a live view of I-70 near the Gage Boulevard exit:

The City of Topeka prepared early for snowfall with crews on duty starting at 10 p.m. Monday. It said it also had 12 trucks fitted with snowplows set up and ready to work on roads affected by what the forecast projects to be “wet, slushy snow.” Drivers can check on their progress with the city’s Pavement Condition Index map, updated live below:

To watch for power outages as the winter weather impacts Northeast Kansas, anyone can view Evergy’s outage map live below:

To view road conditions in any part of the state, drivers can also check KanDrive’s live updated map to spot snow or ice affecting streets.

For the latest updates on the snow, click here to visit KSNT’s weather page.