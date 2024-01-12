BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is warning of complete white-out conditions in Brown County.

At 10:43 a.m., the KHP Troop B posted on social media warning residents of low visibility at U-75 and U-36. According to the post, visibility is less than 100 feet in certain areas.

“Avoid traveling in these areas while these conditions exist and until the roadways can be cleared,” the KHP said.

The KHP said road crews are working to clear the roads but can only do so much in these conditions.

“They have made several passes, but as soon as they go through a bad area, it begins to close back shut with these winds,” the KHP said.

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Shawnee Counties will be in a wind chill warning until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

