We’re starting off Wednesday with some fog, drizzle, and light showers across portions of the area. That will taper off through the morning hours as a southwest wind picks up through the day, for some. Warmer air surges northward to near I-70.

Afternoon high temperatures will approach the lower to mid 60s for areas near I-70, southern counties might even reach 80°. That will be because a warm front will lift to around the I-70 corridor, so we’ll be noticeably warmer to the south of it, and much cooler to the north. Highs in our northern counties may only make it into the lower 50s, at best!

There may be another chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday, then again late Thursday into Friday. These are hit and miss chances, though, so most locations may miss out on the rain.