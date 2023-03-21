A few showers move through the area through about midday today. We’ll see a slightly cooler day due to the extensive cloud cover. Temperatures will be held down into the middle 50s. Winds continue to be on the breezy side though, with southerly gusts up to about 30mph.

However, high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by Wednesday for folks south of I-70. There will be a warm front that lifts to around the turnpike, so we’ll be noticeably warmer to the south of it, and much cooler to the north. Highs in our northern counties may only make it into the lower 50s tomorrow.

There may be another chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday, then again late Thursday into Friday. These are hit and miss chances, though, so most locations may miss out on these rain chances.