What We’re Tracking:

Heavy rain likely overnight through Tuesday

Showers linger through at least Wednesday

Much warmer by Memorial Day weekend

Clouds will not only thicken overnight, but showers will develop and increase in coverage as we look past midnight. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 50s, but rain becomes more likely by morning.

Tuesday holds the best chance for widespread rain as a system slides through the region. Heavy rain is appearing likely during this time, too. There’s a good chance for a widespread 1-3″ across the area with locally higher amounts possible by the time we get to Wednesday morning.

Lower 60s for highs are expected through Wednesday with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend. We should dry out by Thursday and look for mostly sunny weather by the end of the week as high temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 80s by Friday and into the upper 80s for the start of the holiday weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller