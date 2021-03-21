Widespread rain arrives on Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build in overnight

Rain likely Monday and early Tuesday

Mild temperatures this week

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s as clouds build in ahead of our next system. Southerly wind at 15-25mph early in the night should weaken a bit as we head into early morning on Monday.

Widespread rain will develop early Monday morning west, then spread eastward through the day. Rain will likely remain through early Tuesday afternoon. Another general soaking of rain, with much of the region picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall by Tuesday.

Temperatures look to stay mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s through the work week. A few weak systems will slide through, giving the area a chance for clouds from time to time, but by the end of the week and next weekend, temperatures should moderate back into the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

