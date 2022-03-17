What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in

Rain chance late this evening through midday Friday

Snow mixes in Friday morning & midday

Tonight, the wind will be picking up out of the north and east, and they’ll feel rather blustery, especially overnight and through the day on Friday. We could see wind gusts as high as 35-45 mph making it feel much colder as our temperatures dip into the mid-upper 30s tonight and rain begins to fall.

We finally could see some decent rainfall out of this area-wide. A widespread 0.5″ – 1″ of precipitation is expected before it’s all said and done.

Rain lingers into Friday morning, and as our temperatures are able to get just cold enough, some snow should mix in early Friday and linger as a rain/snow mix through midday. There could be some accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. It’ll be that heavy, wet, slushy type of snow, and we could see around an inch or two that will melt quickly. The highest amounts will be to the north and northwest.

Highs will take a dip on Friday, in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we rebound back into the 60s Saturday and 70s bySunday. The warmer air even looks to sticks around for much of next week, but it seems like we’re getting more into a spring-like pattern as another chance for widespread rain showers moves in by Monday and Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller