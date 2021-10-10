Widespread rain likely later today

It’s possible to see widely scattered showers through this morning, but a much better chance for rain moves in later this evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s before the front moves through and switches our winds to the north and west.

As Sunday afternoon and evening rolls around, our rain chances will be increasing in northeast Kansas and could impact those heading to the Chiefs game. Both steady rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible. The bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive through the evening and into the overnight.

Heavy rain appears to be more likely during the overnight hours and into early Monday, with 1-3″ of rain possible across the southeastern corner of the area. Areas to the north and west of a line from Council Grove, through Alma, and up towards Hiawatha, may only see 0.25″-0.5″ of rain.