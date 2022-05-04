We start today off with cloudy skies and cooler than average temperatures. Highs today should make it into the lower to middle 60s. Rain begins to move in later this afternoon and becomes widespread overnight tonight.

We’re not expected severe weather, but we could see locally heavy rainfall, especially in our south and eastern counties. Another widespread 0.5″-1″ of rainfall looks to be possible by Thursday evening. Tomorrow looks to be slightly warmer, by a degree or two, so once again, highs should be in the middle 60s.

Rain comes to an end early Friday morning, but we may hold onto the clouds for much of the day. Highs to close out the work week should approach 70°.