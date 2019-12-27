Widespread rain moves in tonight, possible snow showers Sunday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers this evening

Rain and possible thunder overnight and into Saturday

Lingering snow showers Sunday

Showers begin to move into Northeast Kansas this evening from the southwest. As we go through the overnight hours, the rain will become more widespread. We’ll likely see periods of moderate to even heavy rain through this time and lasting into Saturday, too. Don’t be surprised if you hear some rumbles of thunder! We’ll likely see widespread rainfall totals between 1/2″-2″ with locally higher amounts possible.

We’ll be on a little temperature roller coaster with this system, as well. Tonight, our lows (near 40°) will happen in the early evening. Then we’ll actually warm through the overnight, waking up Saturday to temperatures in the low 50s. We’ll continue to warm through the day with some places making a run at 60° before the cold front swings through.

Once it does, we’ll have a brief period of dry conditions before the backside of the system wraps through early Sunday. That could bring a brief shot at some flurries or light snow showers. The most likely areas for some snow is north and west of Manhattan. Highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

Sunshine returns for the first half of the week, and the weather pattern looks quiet for those out late on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures may turn a bit warmer into New Year’s Day. Shower chances may return for January 2nd and 3rd.



-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

