Widespread rain returns for tonight and early Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

More rain into early Tuesday

Periodic showers through midweek

Drier later in the week

Mostly cloudy and continued mild into tonight with lows dipping into the lower 60s. Another round of showers will develop and move into the area tonight and linger into early Tuesday morning. Wind will be fairly light, but a soaking rain is expected for much of the viewing area early Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day Tuesday, but less rain toward afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s. Much of the same for Wednesday with lots of clouds and a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs on Wednesday should reach the upper 70s.

Things begin to quiet down toward the end of the week with sunshine returning just in time for the weekend. Highs will climb up a little bit as we dry out, reaching the lower 80s by Friday. Nighttime lows will be comfortable in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



