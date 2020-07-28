Widespread rain returns on Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Slight rain chance tonight

More rain Wednesday and Thursday

Drying out this weekend

Stray showers are giving way to partly cloudy skies that should carry into the night with a slight chance of storms. Temperatures should fall back to the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light wind.

Some showers are possible early in the morning and widespread clouds which will keep temperatures in the middle 80s throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms should continue later in the morning and increase throughout the rest of the day Wednesday carrying into Wednesday night.

Storms are possible both Thursday and Friday this week. High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and humidity levels will stay high through Thursday, but become more comfortable for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

