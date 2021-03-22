Widespread rain through the night

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely tonight and into Tuesday

Breezy through midweek

Mild temperatures

Rain becoming widespread through the night with showers continuing into the first half of Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a southeast breeze shifting to the west by morning.

Showers to start the day on Tuesday, but the rain should gradually taper off by afternoon to a few hit-or-miss showers late in the day. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s Tuesday.

Temperatures look to stay mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s through the work week. A few weak systems will slide through, giving the area a chance for clouds and more showers from time to time. Late Wednesday into early Thursday and late Friday feature slight chances for rain. By the end of the week and next weekend, temperatures should moderate back into the lower 60s as the sunshine returns by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

