What We’re Tracking:

Breezy, showers tonight

AM Storms on Tuesday

Much cooler for the late week

There is a chance we start to see some isolated showers during evening, but our better chance comes late tonight. Rain becomes more likely just before midnight before seeing scattered showers and storms before daybreak Tuesday. Rumbles of thunder are possible along with some brief heavy downpours. All together, rain amounts will range from less than ½” west to near 1″ east.

The rain should be out by mid-morning Tuesday and will take the cloud cover with it. Stronger southwest breezes will stick around and with more sunshine by the afternoon, some spots could try and warm up near 60°. Wind will peak out at 15-25mph, with gusts higher than 30mph through the day.

A cold front swings through and brings a big cool-down for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-lower 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There is a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but it looks to just be a few light flurries. Otherwise, chillier weather for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend.

