Widespread rain tonight with a few storms; cooler temperatures tomorrow

The storm system that we’ve been tracking is finally here and is continuing to progress slowly through much of the central plains. With this system, we’ll be expecting our rain chances to steadily increase throughout the remainder of today and maximize later this evening. Both heavy rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible so be sure to bring your rain gear if you’re heading to the Chiefs game tonight!

Rain, and a few storms, will continue through the overnight hours and take us into Monday morning as well. In total, 1-3″ of rain will be possible across the southeastern corner of the area. Areas to the north and west of a line from Council Grove, through Alma, and up towards Hiawatha, may only see 0.25″-0.5″ of rain. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s with our skies clearing up by late afternoon.

After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes in right on its heels. With this system we’ll have a pretty good chance at seeing rain showers again as well as some strong to severe thunderstorms. As for timing, right now it looks like these storms will be arriving late Tuesday night and take us into Wednesday. Temperatures for the week will start in the lower 70s and wrap up in the lower 60s.

