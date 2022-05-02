Rain moves in this morning giving everyone a shot at some precipitation, as this event appears to be a bit more widespread. On the whole, anywhere in Northeast Kansas could pick up at least 0.5-1″ of rainfall today with some locations seeing locally higher amounts.

With that being said, there is a chance for a few storms in the afternoon and evening hours. A couple could be on the strong to severe side south of I-70 with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Heading into Tuesday we’ll see some clouds, but a break in the rain chance before another system moves our way on the heels of the storm exiting out. We’re tracking much more rain which should further help our drought conditions across the state. Thunderstorm chances will also exist with temperatures largely in the 60s.