TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Kansans might see snowflakes falling from the sky this year for Christmas, but will it officially be a ‘White Christmas’?

For many, snow on Christmas morning really helps set the mood for the holiday. With some areas across Kansas facing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day, what are the chances you’ll get a White Christmas?

What is a White Christmas?

The National Weather Service (NWS) defines a White Christmas as having at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time on Christmas Day. The map below, created by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), shows historic probabilities for seeing one inch of snow depth on Christmas morning across the contiguous U.S.

Areas on the map that are colored dark gray or blue are places where the probability for a White Christmas is less than 10%. You can also follow this link to access the full interactive map online.

(Photo Courtesy/NWS)

What is the NWS forecasting?

Precipitation is being forecast this weekend by the NWS, but what form it’ll take depends on which area of Kansas you call home. The NWS station in Dodge City is saying on social media there is a good chance people in southern parts of Kansas will see storms and rainfall through the holiday weekend with larger amounts of rain expected in southeast Kansas. The station further says that a strong and fast storm system is expected to sweep through southwest Kansas on Saturday and into the evening hours.

The NWS station in Goodland, near the Colorado border, said in a social media post there is an increasing possibility of snow and near-blizzard conditions across the west and northwestern portions of the state. This weather is expected to begin Saturday night and move into Sunday morning. Their latest forecast on Dec. 23 showed snow possibilities as far east as Alma with up to two inches of snow possible from Dec. 23 through to Dec. 25.

The NWS station in Topeka is reporting on social media that a storm system will bring precipitation through the area on Sunday through Tuesday. Rain could mix with or transform into snow late on Christmas as more cold air moves in. The greatest potential, between 30%-40%, of snowfall lies in far northern Kansas. Chances for snow beyond Monday are currently being forecasted by the NWS but these remain light for the time being.

What are our meteorologists forecasting?

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Ely Millard weighed in on the possibility people in northeast Kansas might see snow for Christmas Day this year. While there is a strong chance for rain, it will most likely be too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, with highs remaining close to 60° Fahrenheit.

“Rain starts tomorrow night [Saturday night] through Christmas Eve,” Millard said. “Then, a push of colder air moves in Christmas morning which could allow for some snowflakes to mix in with some rain. However, a white Christmas is an inch or more of accumulation and we will not see much accumulation with this system.”

Colder temperatures could move into the area on Christmas Day which, alongside predicted rain showers, could mix to create some snow. The temperature high will remain in the lower 40s for Monday. You can learn more about what to expect in the near future by checking out our latest forecast or our current weather alerts.

