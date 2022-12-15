TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the end of 2022 inches closer, many residents of Topeka are curious if they’ll be in for a white Christmas.

For many, a Christmas without any snow can put a damper on the day. So what is the probability that Topekans will get to experience a snowy holiday weekend this year?

Historically, the capital city has experienced a Christmas with more than an inch of snow on the ground, best known as a white Christmas, only 15 times over the last 70 years. The last time major snowfall hit Topeka was in 2009 when reports were received by NWS from some local residents for nearly ten inches. A light dusting in 2017 was the last time any snow was seen on the ground in Topeka on Christmas Day.

Turning the clock back just one year, Topeka was experiencing a record-breaking day on Christmas Eve, and it wasn’t for the cold. On Dec. 24, 2021 Topeka achieved a high of 74 degrees the day before Christmas, breaking a record established in 1889 for 68 degrees.

The NWS reports that Topeka has around a 10-25% chance of seeing snow on the ground in any given year based on historical data. With the NWS predicting an “arctic outbreak” next week, one ingredient for snow will be present: cold temperatures.

Precipitation hasn’t been ruled out as a possibility for next week as the NWS reported on Dec. 14 that a weather system may bring rain and snow to the area on Wednesday next week. A combination of precipitation and cold temperatures could result in a possibility of snow for Christmas.