What we’re tracking

Brief break from the wind

Warm again on Sunday

Chance for rain by middle of next week

After a warm and breezy day today, we will start to see a break from the wind as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chills becoming a factor in the early morning hours on Sunday. Some spots could start to feel like the upper 10s.

Heading into Sunday afternoon, we are expecting yet another nice warm sunny day. Talk about a refreshing change for early February. Temperatures will be a good 15 degrees above average with highs close to 60 degrees for much of northeast Kansas. Winds will also back off briefly, so tomorrow will be a phenomenal day to get outside!

We remain dry for the majority of the next several days, but there are some indications that we could see a slim chance for rain or drizzle by Monday night or Tuesday morning. There appears to be a better chance for precipitation by midweek. Temperatures stay mild during this time, in the low to mid 50s during the day through Wednesday, and low to mid 30s during the nights.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush