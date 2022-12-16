What We’re Tracking:

Single digit wind chills possilbe

Snow chances on Monday

Much colder air heading our way for next week

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with breezy conditions continuing through the overnight hours and well into tomorrow morning. Winds may be gusting up tow 30 mph – which will once again bring wind chill concerns to the area. Temperatures will feel close to the single digits by sunrise tomorrow so be sure to bundle up!

Looking forward to Saturday afternoon, highs will make there way into the middle 30s, really not offering much in the way of a warm up. Winds will continue through about dinner time so plan on another very cold day.

We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. That should allow us to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s before much colder air arrives by next week.

We’re keeping an eye on a system for early next week which could bring passing snow showers for Monday. It’s too early to tell how much we could see, but as of right now, it appears that the snow should be pretty light in nature.

It is also worth briefly noting that a bigger push of cold air may move into the region at the end of our extended forecast. In the days leading up to Christmas, there are some indications of high temperatures that may only be in the single digits with wind chills as cold as -20° by next Thursday. There also appears to be another quick chance for some light snow into early Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush