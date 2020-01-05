Wind dies down tonight, more clouds Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy, cool night

Dry, warm weather pattern midweek

Colder, snow chance by end of week

Partly to mostly cloudy weather will develop by later tonight and into the early morning hours on Monday. The wind will die down and allow for temperatures to dip into the middle to upper 20s by early Monday, as well.

Highs on Monday will be held down due to passing areas of clouds through the day, especially early on. Temperatures will peak out in the middle to upper 40s, so only slightly down from where we were over the weekend.

Expect a bit of a warm-up for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front late in the week. When the front first pushes through on Thursday, a few showers will be possible. Gradually the colder air will build in by Friday and our next wave of energy comes our way. That combination could yield a few areas of light snow to develop by Friday with chilly weather continuing into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

