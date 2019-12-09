Wind diminishes, but cold air sticks around

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cold tonight

Chilly sunshine for Tuesday

Warmer Wednesday to Friday

Wind will be dying down tonight as the sky remains mostly clear through the night. Even without the breezes, temperatures will still make for a very cold night as we bottom out in the middle to upper 10s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off quite cold, but with abundant sunshine, temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s by afternoon. Warmer weather will quickly return as Wednesday starts off cold, but by afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Temperatures will range in the upper 40s to middle 50s through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend, but another push of colder air arrives over the weekend and there is some potential for a system on Sunday to bring snow to the area. Way too early to say for sure or even talk about how much, but we’ll watch that system for you as it draws closer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



