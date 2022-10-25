What We’re Tracking:

Wind decreases tonight

Continued pleasantly cool

More showers Thursday night

As the wind relaxes during the evening and overnight hours, we are setting up for a fairly chilly morning to start out Wednesday. The sky will remain clear with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s east to near 40° west by morning.

Although sunshine starts the day on Wednesday, we expect areas of clouds to spread in as the day goes on. However, our next system that could bring a chance for some showers looks to arrive late Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs for the middle of the week.

Rain doesn’t look to move in until the evening hours of Thursday with most of the daytime remaining dry. A few may linger into early Friday but highs will stay in the 60s into the weekend. Dry weather returns to the upcoming weekend as pleasantly cool fall weather sticks around for the next week at least. We may see passing areas of clouds Saturday and Sunday, but it looks to clear out for a dry Halloween on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller