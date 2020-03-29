Wind finally dies down tonight, showers return late Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Wind dies down overnight

Rain chances return late Monday

Mild weather much of the week

The sky will be mostly clear tonight with winds finally dying down and becoming calm through much of the night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s by early Monday morning.

Mostly sunny weather to start the day on Monday, but an increase of clouds is anticipated by afternoon with southeast breezes returning at 10-15mph. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70°, but a chance for a few showers moving in by late evening or into Monday night.

After a few showers early Tuesday, temperatures will cool back to highs only in the lower 60s as cloud cover exits by Tuesday afternoon. Another beautiful day on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s before another rain chance moves in later in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



