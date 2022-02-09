What We’re Tracking:

Quiet, cool weather tonight

Areas of clouds Thursday

Colder Saturday

A few spots in the western half of the area could get lucky enough to see a light rain shower overnight, but otherwise we remain dry. If you do see a bit of precipitation, there could be a few snowflakes mixed in as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday looks a tad cooler as areas of clouds continue to drift through the region. Highs should still make it into the lower to middle 50s. Warmth builds back in on Friday with some lower 60s possible as dry conditions look to remain for most of us.

We’ll have yet another front move through late Friday with some pretty cold temperatures possible Saturday through Sunday morning, but it should only last for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures rebound quite nicely with upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. And by early next week we will have more 50s and even 60s again!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller