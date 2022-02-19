What We’re Tracking:

Warming up Sunday

Plenty of sunshine

Another system for the middle of next week

Winds will continue to pick up tonight and could be anywhere between 15-25 mph by early Sunday morning. These strong southerly breezes will hold temperatures to more mild numbers as we only drop into the 20s and 30s.

We’ll see a big surge in temperatures for Sunday. Widespread 60s are expected as we hold on to clear skies and a strong south wind to wrap up the weekend. Those who received snow the other day should have a majority of it melted by the end of the day.

The warmer air should linger into Monday with highs remaining in the middle to upper 60s before our next cool down arrives. Elevated fire danger will also be a problem during this warmer stretch of weather.

We are keeping an eye on another system that could take shape for the middle part of next week. It’s still too early for many details, but there does look to be a chance for some snow showers by Thursday. What we do know, is that by Tuesday next week, we’re looking at another big cool down, with afternoon highs only expected in the upper 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez