What We’re Tracking:

Winds relax tonight

Chilly conditions continue

Drier weather by the second half of the week

Winds will back off tonight as cloud cover sticks around and temperatures drop around freezing into the lower 30s. Rain starts to move out but isolated showers are still possible.

Cool weather holds on for Thursday as cloudy skies hold steady and isolated showers rotate through. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s with northwest winds gusting to around 20 mph.

After the system passes by, improving conditions are expected for the end of the week. Highs will return to the 50s on Friday as sunshine returns. Pleasantly mild weather for the weekend is expected as high temperatures start to rebound back into the 60s to lower 70s. Rather warm weather should be in place for the first few days of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez