Winds back off tonight leaving a pleasant day for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Calmer winds Friday

Windy again and much warmer this weekend

Showers Sunday night into Monday

Winds will start to back off tonight and remain relatively calm throughout the day Friday. With clear skies in place, we’ll see our temperatures fall into the lower 30s to start the day.

Good amounts of sunshine with less wind Friday as we head toward our first weekend of March. Lots of blue sky with upper 50s to near 60 won’t be that bad. Burn with caution Friday as fires could rekindle come Saturday.

The upcoming weekend might be exactly like the one we just had. It will be very spring-like with a partly cloudy sky, highs of 65-70 and a strong south wind sustained at 25-35 mph. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged.

There may be showers Sunday night, but I think that holds off until well after sunset. Monday’s rain chance looks a bit higher. We’ll stay dry for Tuesday but more rain may impact the area Wednesday and Thursday as our temperatures fall back down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until about 7:45-7:50.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

