Winds back off tonight leaving a pleasant day for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Wind continues overnight

Pleasant Sunday and mild

Rain chances return late Monday

Winds will continue to stay strong throughout the evening and will try and taper off later overnight although still staying breezy at about 10-15 mph.. Temperatures tonight will fall on the chilly side into the 40s.

The front that we have had stalled over the area finally looks to move through tonight, therefore we should no longer see the temperatures gradient across the area.

Sunday looks to be very pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 60s with breezes at 10-15 mph. A great day to step outside of the house, get some fresh air, and maybe even take a walk!

Monday still looks to be mostly dry for at least the first half of the day as we see temperatures climb into the upper 60s to around 70°. That’s all before we see increasing cloud cover during the afternoon. Monday night overnight into Tuesday looks to be our next best chance for some scattered showers.

The rain will cool us down slightly for Tuesday staying around average into the lower 60s. That will take us through the end of March and April looks to be off to a decent start with the 60s staying in place and rain chances hold off until Thursday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





