What We’re Tracking

Winds calm down

Cooler through the weekend

Dry and seasonal for next week

Tonight, temperatures drop down into the lower to middle 20s. On Sunday, the wind settles down a little bit starting off westerly before eventually becoming southerly. We start off Sunday with clear skies but throughout the day cloud cover increases leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Highs to wrap up the weekend reach the middle 40s.

We’ll warm up slightly after seeing southerly breezes the night before. Highs climb to the lower to middle 50s, our next cold front arrives shortly dropping us back to more seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

The next several look to be quiet and dry as high pressure become our dominant pattern. This looks to change later on next week as our next storm system. The path is something to watch but it looks to bring rain late Friday into early Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard