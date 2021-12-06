Winds continue for Monday with colder temperatures in store

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and cold for Monday

Cloudy days

Rebounding temperatures later in the week

Winds are strong this morning out of the northa t 15-20 mph. Wind gusts have even been upwards of 30 mph. That cold breeze with temperatures in the 30s makes it feel like teens outside as you’re stepping out the door. Make sure to dig those coats out before leaving as it is not as warm as it has been!

In the wake of this cold front, the work week will start off with some cold temperatures as we struggle to make it out of the upper 30s on Monday. Mostly sunny skies will be present but with these below-average temperatures and a breeze, it’s going to feel like we’re in the 20s and 30s all day long.

Tuesday we hold on to the cooler temperatures and more cloud cover moving in. Little to no precipitation is expected as we’ll be lacking much in the way of moisture, but if we do some some light showers on Tuesday, it could be a few flurries here and there.

By Wednesday we should start to clear out and temperatures start climbing again in to the 50s and even 60s by Thursday. We may see another cool down in store for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez