Winds continue for Saturday with above average temperatures

We have a mild start this morning as winds persisted throughout the night with many spots starting in the upper 40s.

Today actually looks to be the best day of the weekend as winds back off just a bit, around 10-15 mph, and highs in the mid 70s. We’ll se an abundance of sunshine as well to start off the weekend!

Very warm and rather breezy conditions returns tomorrow for Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon high! Overnight lows into Monday may struggle to even make it below 50°.

We look to stay dry through early next week with milder temperatures sticking around. Low 80s are expected to carry us through Tuesday, at least.

Showers and storms may return to the forecast by the time we get to Wednesday. We also look to cool down a touch, into the low-mid 70s by Thursday.

