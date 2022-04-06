What We’re Tracking:

Windy through the rest of the work week

Great weather for the weekend

Warmer temperatures next week

Tonight, with the stronger breezes and temperatures dropping into the 30s, it’ll feel much colder at times with wind chills in the 20s. There may even be a few isolated showers overnight.

By Thursday it will feel even colder as our winds increase a bit more along with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A chilly day with the potential for a few flurries later in the evening.

Friday still looks on the colder side with temperatures in the low 50s, but the winds should begin to taper off at this point. Wind gusts on Friday will be between 25-30mph. Temperatures, however, will warm up nicely for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s by Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

By early next week we are on track for a few days with highs in the upper 70s as mild weather sticks around before a few rain chances return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez