What We’re Tracking:

Warm and windy weekend

Rain chance by Monday

Cooler next week

For this evening, winds will continue out of the south as temperatures fall into the 60s for Friday night lights. You may want a light jacket as those winds will make it feel slightly cooler. Tonight, we’ll stay mild thanks to our winds gusting to around 20mph. Overnight lows should dip into the mid-upper 50s with mostly clear skies overall a pleasant evening.

Winds will be increasing through the weekend with gusts on Saturday between 30-35mph. That will send highs, again, into the middle 80s as we continue to see plenty of sunshine. By Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts over 40mph. Temperatures get even higher as we end up in the mid to upper 80s.

The stronger wind will happen as our next system finally approaches. A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms late Sunday and into Monday. There’s still some model disagreement, but it appears that the best chance for widespread rain exists on Monday with lingering showers possible Tuesday, and if we’re lucky, into Wednesday morning, as well.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to where they should be this time of the year. Monday’s highs should be in the upper 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll struggle to make it to 60°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez