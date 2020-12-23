Winds continue tonight bringing in very cold wind chills

What We’re Tracking:

Windy through the night

Single-digit wind chills

Sunny and cold Christmas Eve

Partly Cloudy skies are expected this evening with windy conditions expected to persist through the evening. Wind gusts of 25 – 40 mph out of the northwest will be possible. Temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 20s with wind chill values only in the single-digits.

The blustery winds will keep funneling the cold air in though, so by the time we wake up Thursday morning, we’ll be in the upper teens for actual air temperatures. Tack on those northerly winds and it could feel like single digits for wind chill values for a good portion of the day. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a few sub zero wind chill readings in our northeastern communities, either early on. Actual air temperatures will only make it into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Good news heading into Christmas Day as winds look to finally back off by the time you’re opening presents. Overall for Friday expect lots of sunshine and highs more seasonable in the mid 40s.

Christmas weekend doesn’t look too bad with moderating temperatures back into the low 50s for Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

