What We’re Tracking

Windy, cooler weekend

Winds calm down

Warming up next week

After a cold front moved through, we are left windy and chilly. The big difference… our winds are now out of the northwest. The good news is today looks to be the peak of our strong winds. They remain strong in the overnight hours which will keep us a little bit warmer. Winds start to gradually calm down tomorrow.

Unfortunately, clouds hang around for most of Saturday and obscure the eclipse viewing. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower to middle 40s.

The cooler weather sticks around for early next week, too. Highs for Monday look to remain in the lower 60s, but winds will likely back off a bit by that point. And with a lighter wind, our overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s during this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard