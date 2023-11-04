What We’re Tracking

Beautiful weather for Sunday

Warm start to next week

Dry pattern settles in

The rain that we saw earlier today kept us cooler as temperatures climbed to the upper 50s. Heading into tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We quickly rebound to wrap up the weekend with highs reaching the 70s again on Sunday as our winds pick up from the south at 15-20 mph.

This warmer weather sticks around to start the work week. Temperatures climb to the lower to middle 70s for Monday and Tuesday. After this we start to gradually cooldown. A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with nothing as of rain chances.

We are watching our next cold front that drops us back into the 50s by next Thursday. Even though we cool down, temperatures remain around average for the foreseeable future. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard