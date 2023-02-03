What We’re Tracking:

Winds pick up

Warmer this weekend

Chance for rain by middle of next week

After a bit of a cooler day today, we’ll start to see our weather change heading into the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s with partly cloudy skies in the area. Wind chills will still be a slight concern through the early morning hours so be sure to bundle up if you have to be anywhere.

Some good news for warm weather fans: we have a nice break from the cold for this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will both be in the upper 50s, with a few spots trying to see lower 60s. To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy.

On Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30 – 35 mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break for a gorgeous end to the weekend, but by Monday wind gusts will return with highs climbing into the lowers 60s!

We remain dry for the majority of the next several days, but there are some indications that we could see a slim chance for rain or drizzle by Monday night or Tuesday morning. There appears to be a better chance for precipitation by midweek. Temperatures stay mild during this time, in the low to mid 50s during the day through Wednesday, and low to mid 30s during the nights.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush