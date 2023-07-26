What We’re Tracking

Breezy morning

Heat continues

Staying dry

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

High pressure continues to settle over the southwest bringing in heat for most of the country. This morning we are struggling to cool down thanks to the winds and a few clouds. Most are in the 80s this morning leaving a very warm start for the day.

Temperatures will be around 100° for the next week or so. We will not cool of very much in the overnight either. Those temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our rain chances for the next week are extremely limited.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures although it still could feel close to 105°+ at times. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez