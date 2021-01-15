Winds relax tonight, Cold start to weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Winds back off

Chilly, dry Saturday

Warmer early next week

Winds will continue to diminish throughout the evening and overnight hours as clouds also clear out. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s.

Even with light winds early Saturday, wind chills will still be colder feeling like teens if not single digits in spots. We’ll see a lot more sunshine during the daytime, though. Afternoon highs will approach 40°.

Sunday will be warmer as we hold on to the sunny skies. Temperatures try and climb well above average in the middle 40s. Overall a quiet end to the weekend.

Looking forward into the upcoming work week we continue with our warming trend on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and even lower 50s possible. Our next front looks to move through on Tuesday which will drop us slightly into the mid 40s with a chance for rain as well. Most of next week looks to remain in the 40s which is warm for mid-January!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

