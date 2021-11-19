Winds relax tonight with a fairly pleasant start to the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Winds relax

Slight warm-up Saturday

Sunny by Sunday

The strong southerly breezes will start to relax throughout the night. Cloud cover may try and break apart as well. Temperatures will be not nearly as chilly as the past few with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Our warm-up continues into the start of the weekend as highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60° with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Another cold front looks to appraoch our area Sunday which will bring a bit of a setback in temperatures. Expect lower 50s to close out the weekend with a lot more sunshine in store.

Entering the upcoming holiday week, we start off fairly chilly, but clear. Highs Monday may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s with a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week where we could see some lower 60s by Wednesday.

Through the weekend and even these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend. An early look at Thanksgiving shows yet another cold front (yes it’s a pattern) sliding through northeast Kansas and temperatures will suffer for Thursday itself. There are *some indications of a brief shower or two but that’s still a week away and a lot can change within the next 6 days!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez