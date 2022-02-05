What We’re Tracking:

Northerly breezes tomorrow

Warming trend continues

Dry conditions remain

Winds will continue through the night at 10-15 mph from the south. This will help temperatures stay near average in the lower 20s by early Sunday morning.

We’ll get a weak front that will move through early on changing our wind direction from the south to the north and bringing in some cloud cover. No precipitation expected and our temperatures won’t suffer as we continue to climb into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s for Monday. Tuesday we really start to warm up with upper 50s expected as southerly winds continue to help fuel in the warmer air.

In fact, most of next week looks to be sunny and mild with somewhat warm weather possible the end of next week. There’s even talk of a few lower 60s coming back into the extended forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez