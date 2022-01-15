What We’re Tracking:

Winds relax

Very cold tonight

Warmer early next week

After a pretty nasty start this morning with snow and strong winds. Most spots saw about an inch or two of snowfall between last night and this morning. Luckily, winds will start to relax late tonight and our cloud cover may try and clear out. That will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits overnight with wind chill values only feeling a few degrees colder.

For Chiefs Sunday we’ll stay dry and for tailgaters it should be a cool day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Since the game kicks off after sunset, things will turn cold quickly into the 20s and lower 30s so make sure to bundle up!

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store. Afternoon highs for Monday will try and make a run for 50° with mostly sunny skies. By the time Tuesday rolls around, temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 50s! Any leftover snow should be long gone by then.

Another front may move in by Wednesday and it may do so quietly not providing much precipitation. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs during the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez