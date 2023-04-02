What We’re Tracking

Windy and warm again Sunday

Slightly cooler Monday with a few showers

Warming back up by Tuesday with gusty winds

Winds are already starting to pick up again this morning out of the South at 10-15 mph. The breezes through the night allowed us to stay in the low 40s this morning.

Expect wind gusts up to around 30-35 mph with mostly sunny skies for your Sunday. That will send temperatures well up into the 70s, and maybe even close to 80° again! Our next chance for a few showers looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. It will be very hit or miss with a few spotty showers so some areas may stay completely dry. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.

There’s another strong storm system that we’re keeping an eye on for early this week that’s looking very similar to the one we just saw that brought all that wind. Highs Tuesday will surge into the low 80s with a strong south wind, and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s that night. Winds could also gust over 50-55mph with the passage of the front. Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east, but some of our far eastern counties may see some afternoon storms Tuesday.

After that, we remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s through Friday. By the weekend, temperatures return back to the mid to upper 60s with sunshine through Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez