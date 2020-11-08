Windy again Sunday before rain chances return Monday night

What We’re Tracking:

Windy Sunday

Rain chance Monday night

Cooler by mid week

Winds will stick around tonight holding temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will try and filter in across the area heading into Sunday.

As clouds increase highs will climb again into the lower to middle 70s for Sunday afternoon. Wind speeds will remain in the forecast but a bit stronger. You can expect 20-30 mph throughout the day with gusts nearing 45 mph.

We should still have fairly warm weather in place for most of the day Monday as high remain in the low 70s. Eventually, much cooler northwesterly breezes will move in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday and into Tuesday as a powerful cold front moves through.

Timing: Rain becomes likely Monday evening. Showers, and maybe a couple thunderstorms, will be possible overnight along with lightning. A chilly rain is expected through the first half of the day on Tuesday before it begins to taper off in the afternoon.

Some models are indicating a chance for some snow flurries for our far northwestern counties but that really depends on how cold it gets and it doesn’t seem to amount to much. Highs for Tuesday afternoon will only be in the 40s.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than this weekend as afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 50s with another chance of rain on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez