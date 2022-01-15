Windy and snowy for the first half of the day with our system departing this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Blowing snow this morning

Windy and cold

Warmer early next week

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for the entire viewing area until 6:00 PM Saturday.

The winter weather advisory for all of northeast Kansas continues as we head into our Saturday. Peak snowfall rates will be occurring during the early morning hours and is expected to slowly taper off as we approach lunchtime today.

Light accumulations will continue to stack up with blowing snow being one of the main issues for the majority of the day. Winds will be gusting up to 35+ mph creating hazardous travel conditions and single digit wind chills. Be sure to add additional layers of clothing if you have to be outside.

For the second half of the day, afternoon highs will eventually reach the middle 20s with winds and wind chills continuing to be a problem the rest of the day and through the evening. Wind chills will keep our temperatures feeling like the single digits. Skies will be mostly cloudy as our system slowly departs the region.

For Chiefs Sunday we’ll stay dry and for tailgaters it should be a cool day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Since the game kicks off after sunset, things will turn cold quickly into the 20s and lower 30s so make sure to bundle up!

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store as highs return to the 40s and even 50s at times with little to no precipitation chances. Colder air returns for the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush